Woman, four teenagers arrested in overnight Texarkana shooting

TEXARKANA, Texas - A woman and four teenagers have been arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting in Texarkana, Texas. No one was injured.
Courtney Moore, 32, was charged with deadly conduct and firearm charges. She's being held in the Bi-State Jail with $40,000 bond.
The shooting happened Sunday around 11:30 p.m. at a home in the 3000 block of Mason Street. Officers are still trying to determine exactly what happened, but they do not believe the shooting was random.
"We're still investigating trying to figure out exactly what happened. Why they were over there, was there a relationship. I don't think it's going to a random event. I think it was a targeted attack," said Shawn Vaughn, Texarkana, Texas Police Department PIO.
Police say two people jumped out of a white Tahoe, fired multiple rounds at the house, and sped away. A few moments later, officers located the vehicle broken down on Jarvis Parkway.
Officers say the teenagers, ranging in ages from 14 to 16, were all from the Pine Bluff area. They were charged with deadly conduct, possession of a stolen firearm, failure to identify and evading arrest.
Investigators recovered 19 shell casings near the house on Mason Street.
"There were several bullet holes at the house. I think a vehicle was struck, but luckily no one at the house was hit. There were a couple of people out front on the front porch when all this happened, so it could have been a whole lot worse," said Vaughn.
Officers say the two people sitting on the front porch when the shots were fired, ran inside the home for safety.
Police recovered two pistols, one of which had been reported stolen in Pine Bluff.
Anyone with information on this crime, is urged to contact Texarkana Crimestoppers at 903-793-STOP.