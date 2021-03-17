TEXARKANA, Texas - One person is dead following an early morning crash Wednesday in Texarkana, Texas involving a Nash Police Department vehicle.
Authorities say it happened just before 4 a.m. at Summerhill and New Boston Road.
According to the police report, Clarissa Arriaga, 45, of Pasadena, Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene. She was passenger in a Cadillac Escalade driven by her husband. He, along with their two children were taken to Wadley Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Nash PD Officer Sostenes Sanchez was taken to CHRISTUS St. Michael with non-life threatening injuries.
According to police, Arriaga was northbound on Summerhill and failed to stop at flashing red traffic light and was hit on the passenger side of his vehicle by Sanchez, who was westbound on New Boston Road. The Escalade was flipped on its top during the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
Everyone was wearing a seat belt.