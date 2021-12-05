Workforce Solutions NETX sponsors new initiative to help job seekers and employers

TEXARKANA, Texas - Whether you're looking for a job or trying to advance your career, Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas is sponsoring a new program to help you get there.
Residents now have free access to online learning courses through the "SkillUp Northeast Texas" initiative.
Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas is offering residents free access to the Metrix E-Learning System for only a limited time.
Business Development Project Manager Bart Spivey says anyone can sign up up for the online courses.
"We want area residents to look at this as a way to upgrade their skills," explained Spivey.
The system has a catalog of more than 4,000 courses that include topics such as, business, information technology, manufacturing, customer service, finance and more.
"Each course they complete they can print that certificate, show the employer, and then if they want to go on and do the industry certification test, we can help them with that. Of course, if they pass that, they'll have an official certificate they can take an employer as well," said Spivey.
Spivey says the variety of courses teach both technical and soft skills.
He says it's also available around the clock to anyone with internet access.
"I think that's really the key to this, even if you are working, going to school or taking care of children, you can do this on your own time, at your own pace and really upgrade your skills and prospects for employment," said Spivey.
The Metric E-Learning System is also available to employers searching for training courses to boost their operations or search for qualified candidates.
"This really allows both employers and job seekers to work together and provide a skilled workforce for the area," said Spivey.
To sign up for free access visit: http://netxworkforce.skillupamerica.org or contact 903-794-4163 Ext. 109, email skillup@netxworks.org or visit our website, www.netxworkforce.org.
