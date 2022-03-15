LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas added more than 24,000 jobs between January 2021 and 2022, and the jobless rate fell to 3.2% in January from 4.9% in January 2021, but growth in the state’s labor force remains well below pre-pandemic levels, according to a report Tuesday from Talk Business & Politics.
The number of employed in Arkansas during January was an estimated 1,292,292, up 24,045 jobs, or 1.9%, compared with January 2021, and above the 1,287,166 in December, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report posted Monday. The January numbers are preliminary and subject to revision.
Arkansas’ labor force, the number of people eligible to work, was 1,334,885 in January, up a scant 1,825 compared with January 2021, and above the 1,330,743 in December. However, the labor force has 34,333 fewer participants than the pre-pandemic January 2020.
Michael Pakko, chief economist and state economic forecaster at the Institute for Economic Advancement at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, said on March 3 that recent labor data revisions show the state’s labor force issues are still significant.