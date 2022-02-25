Young boy battling cancer becomes honorary officer in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. - There's a new police chief in town. He's a pint-sized boy with a big heart and an even bigger personality.
Devarjaye Daniel is a 10-year-old boy from Pearland, Texas.
He's been battling terminal brain and spine cancer since 2018.
One of his goals has been to become an honorary officer at 100 Texas law enforcement agencies.
He's not only reached his goal, but has now been sworn in at 262 agencies, including six agencies in the Texarkana area.
Daniel was even named top cop for the Texarkana, Arkansas Police Department.
"He's going to keep going. He said 2,000, but he said he was going to keep going until the gas ran out of his tank. So, you know what that means, he knows what it is. He's going to go until he can't go anymore, explained Theodis Daniel, Devarjaye Daniel's father.
Daniel is hoping the swearing events will also help to raise awareness about childhood cancer.
His next stop is to become an honorary officer for law enforcement agencies in the Dallas area.