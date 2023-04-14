TEXARKANA, Texas – Texarkana’s 50-year time capsule was unsealed on Friday at Sheppard’s Parkst of the federal courthouse, to kick off the city’s sesquicentennial celebration.
The time capsule was buried by locals in 1973 to commemorate Texarkana’s centennial celebration.
The vault was excavated on Wednesday but left in the ground to be opened on April 14, 2023, exactly 50 years to the date and exactly at 5:30 p.m. as per the instructions.
Once opened, there was some water that had seeped through, so the TXK150 team worked on taking items out to inventory some, and to let the damper items air dry.
Texarkana Museums Systems Board President Velvet Cool said the dry items will be on display at the Museum of Regional History on Saturday during the Sesquicentennial Festival starting at 10 a.m.