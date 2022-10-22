TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas A&M at Texarkana hosts its Annual Roundup and VIP Alumni Tailgate on Saturday featuring bar-b-que, tailgate games and homecoming games.
The event was held at the parking lot of the Judy Kelley Morgan Soccer Field and the presenting sponsor is Farmers Bank. Other organizations sponsoring the event include Texarkana Emergency Center, TexAmericas, Express Employment, TSD Logistics and Drs. Tom and Emily Cutrer.
LeAnne Wright, Vice President for University Advancement said, “We put together a tailgate the Alumni Association is hosting today. Tickets are $25 which includes Big Jake’s Bar-b-que and drinks. And we have another tailgate around the corner for the students with all kinds of games, so we are all celebrating homecoming today.”
Those purchasing tickets for the event were entered in a drawing to win a $5,000 or $1,000 gift card. Ticket proceeds benefit the Alumni Association Scholarship Funds.