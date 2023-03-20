TEXARKANA, Texas –Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton won judgments to shut down a massive Texas illegal robocall operation.
According to a Texas Attorney General's press release, defendants John Caldwell Spiller II and his business partner, Jakob Mears, owned the Texas-based Rising Eagle Capital Group LLC, JSquared Telecom LLC, which allegedly blasted billions of illegal robocalls across the country, including numbers registered with the Do Not Call Registry.
Mears and Spiller allegedly made deceptive robocalls such as extending health care services and extended car warranties.
“My commitment to protecting consumers is unwavering. These judgments should send a warning to all bad actors looking to take advantage of Texans,” said Paxton. “Just as Spiller and Mears are being held responsible for breaking the law, we are going to press forward to ensure that all individuals involved in these sorts of illegal schemes face justice.”
Mears and Spiller are permanently banned from working in or with companies initiating companies that make robocalls or facilitating any robocalls, initiating or facilitating any robocalls or engaging in telemarketing.
The court ordered monetary judgments totaling $244,658,640.