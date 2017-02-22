Texas state officials are working to thin out the feral hog population using a human blood-thinner that proves especially deadly in swine.
Agricultural Commissioner Sid Miller is now permitting the legal poisoning of hogs.
While not everyone is happy with the new plan, some farmers believe something needed to be done.
Feral hogs are a national problem and in Texas they wreak at least $52 million in damages to agriculture each year by ruining crops and livestock tanks.
Farmer Edward Allen Epps has land in Hooks, Texas and Ogden, Arkansas.
He says both properties, including his wheat, corn and soy bean crops, have been damaged by the destructive wild hog population.
"They come in and root everything up from freshly planted seed to a crop that is ready to harvest. They'll take it down and destroy it," said Epps.
He's tried trapping and hunting the hogs, but has had only minimal success.
Epps is now hopeful that this new weapon against feral hogs will work.
"Supposedly, they're using it in Australia and having success with it. We need something like this to get them under control. They cost us a lot of money," explained Epps.
Some hunters and conservationists are concerned that using poison will hurt other wild animals and contaminate the food chain.
The Texas Hog Hunters Association has collected more than 3,600 signatures opposing the use of pesticides.
However, Commissioner Miller says there's only a "minimal threat" to other animals.
Meanwhile, Epps says he's looking forward to trying the new method.
"Everything I've read about says it's just toxic to a hog. I don't think it has a carry over effect that I have read about. I haven't seen anything," said Epps.
Commissioner Sid Miller has informed the legislature that $900,000 of their budget previously earmarked for feral hog control research will no longer be necessary due to this recent rule change.