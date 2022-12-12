TEXARKANA, Texas – Following other GOP-led states, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has banned TikTok from government-issued devices, citing cybersecurity risks from China.
Abbott banned TikTok on Wednesday from state-issued cellphones, laptops, tablets and desktop computers to protect critical infrastructure and sensitive information from the Chinese government with an additional concern of surveillance of U.S. citizens.
In letters to state agency leaders, Abbott wrote, “TikTok harvests vast amounts of data from its users’ devices—including when, where, and how they conduct Internet activity—and offers this trove of potentially sensitive information to the Chinese government.”
Other GOP-led states have also banned TikTok, including Maryland, South Dakota, South Carolina and recently, Oklahoma on Thursday.