TEXARKANA, Ark. – For the Sake of One, a Texarkana foster care support agency, was recently awarded a $15,000 grant from the Texas Bar Foundation.
The nonprofit plans on using the funding to hire a new Building Healthy Families worker to assist the Program Director with supporting families in the community who have new babies.
With the overturn of Roe v. Wade, the center expects to see a rise in the number of expectant parents who decide to have their babies. These new parents will need support to keep their children out of the child welfare system.
This grant will afford the organization the opportunity to meet this demand with the new staff member.
According to a Family Based Safety Services program, that offers referrals to For the Sake of One, there are no other resources in the Texarkana area that provide the support of the one-to-one in-home program the Building Healthy Families offers.
The organization’s mission is to provide a community where every child has a stable home, and every family has the tools to thrive.
The grantor, the Texas Bar Foundation, has awarded more than $24 million to law-related programs. Supported by members of the State Bar of Texas, the Texas Bar Foundation is the nation’s largest charitably funded bar foundation.
Anyone wanting to make a difference in the foster care community can contact For the Sake of One via phone 903-329-0566 or visit their website.