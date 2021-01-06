AUSTIN, Texas — Texas State Troopers closed the Texas Capitol grounds as supporters of President Donald Trump gather outside, protesting the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's win on Wednesday.
People from around the country converged in Washington, D.C., to protest the election results at a "March For Trump" rally, which escalated into violence and chaos on Wednesday afternoon. The U.S. Capitol building has been placed on lockdown, after rioters stormed the grounds, prompting messages of rebuke from lawmakers and the president himself.
On a Facebook event titled, "Occupy The Capitol for Trump - Austin," hundreds of people expressed interest or said they're going. The event started at 12 p.m., but the event creator said "some groups are recommending that we arrive by 7 a.m ... We may change the start time to 10ish." Protesters met at the south steps of the Texas State Capitol.
Hundreds could be seen on the south steps and outside the Capitol grounds on Wednesday.
"If you aren’t able to make the trip to Washington, D.C., please join us as we gather on the steps of the Capitol building in Austin, Trump has asked for all Patriots to show up in support of fair elections so let’s do it!!!" the event description read.