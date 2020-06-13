MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas - Two people are dead after a two vehicle car crash Friday night.
Around 9:20 p.m., Highway Patrol Troopers were notified of the crash on US 271 about four miles north of Talco in Titus County.
A preliminary investigation indicates a 2013 GMC Sierra truck was traveling south on US 271, while A 2019 GMC Terrain was traveling north on the same road. The Sierra truck crossed over the center line of the roadway and collided with the Terrain.
The driver of the Sierra, Rosaellen Johnson, 82, of Dallas, died at the scene.
The driver of the Terrain, Augustina Higuera, 33, of Paris, also died at the scene of the crash.
The crash is still under investigation.