MANY, La. -- A note that a Texas boy attached to his birthday balloon traveled about 100 miles in three days before landing on the shores of Toledo Bend Reservoir.
Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said a property owner called deputies Thursday to report the discovery of the handwritten note. The note said it was from a 5-year-old boy in Fred, Texas, and asked the finder to call him.
Deputies checked it out and learned the note was attached to the boy's birthday balloon, which he released on his birthday Monday.
So deputies called the telephone number that was provided and talked to the boy's great-grandmother. The boy was "so happy," Mitchell said.