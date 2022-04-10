ANTHONY, Texas - As road construction projects ramp up statewide, TxDOT officials are asking motorists to slow down and stay alert when driving through the thousands of work zones in Texas to protect themselves and others.
In 2021, traffic crashes in the state’s work zones claimed the lives of 244 people, a 33% increase over the previous year.
Drivers and their passengers accounted for the majority of those who died in Texas work zone crashes last year: 195 motorists or vehicle passengers were killed, along with 38 pedestrians, four bicyclists and three roadside construction workers. Speeding and driver inattention were among the leading causes of crashes.
With these alarming statistics in mind, TxDOT’s “Be Safe. Drive Smart.” campaign is marking National Work Zone Awareness Week, April 11–15, by sharing safety tips to prevent work zone crashes and fatalities.
“It’s cause for tremendous concern that the number of people killed on our roadways reached a 40-year high last year and fatalities in our workzones rose dramatically,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. “It’s important for drivers to remember that driving conditions in work zones can be especially challenging because of extra congestion, slow-moving heavy equipment, temporary barriers and vehicles that make sudden stops. That’s why it’s crucial for everyone to give driving their full attention and drive a safe speed in areas where construction and maintenance are underway.”
And the overall number of crashes in Texas highway construction and maintenance areas in 2021 also rose significantly to more than 26,000.
Traffic fines double in work zones when workers are present and can cost up to $2,000. Failure to heed the Move Over/Slow Down law also can result in a fine up to $2,000.
“Be Safe. Drive Smart.” is a key component of #EndTheStreakTX, a broader social media and word-of-mouth effort that encourages drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel such as wearing a seat belt, driving the speed limit, never texting and driving, and never driving under the influence of alcohol or other drugs. Nov. 7, 2000 was the last deathless day on Texas roadways. #EndTheStreakTX asks all Texans to commit to driving safely to help end the streak of daily deaths.
All roadway safety professionals are encouraged to wear orange on April 13 for National Go Orange Day to proudly show their support of work zone safety.
Go to drivetexas.org for more info.