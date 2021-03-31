Trooper Chad Walker has passed away, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The department said around Wednesday in a Facebook post:
“It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that DPS announces the passing of Trooper Chad Walker. Trooper Walker is a hero who bravely served his community. He died following injuries sustained while on patrol. A beloved father and husband, Trooper Walker was one of DPS’ finest. His dedication to duty and his selfless sacrifice, in both life and his death, will never be forgotten.”
Walker was hospitalized in critical condition after being shot March 26 near Mexia, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The suspect, identified as 37-year-old DeArthur Pinson Jr., ran and later killed himself, Limestone County Judge Richard Duncan said Saturday, according to the McLennan County Sheriff's Office.
Trooper Chad Walker was shot Friday while stopping to assist a motorist in an apparently disabled vehicle, according to the statement from DPS regional director Todd Snyder.
Walker had not come to a stop behind the vehicle on the shoulder of the roadway when the gunman, Pinson, got out of the disabled vehicle and opened fire, Snyder stated.
Walker was struck in the head and abdomen and was later flown to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest hospital in Waco.
Authorities launched a manhunt for Pinson and he was reported dead Saturday. Officials did not immediately release further details.