LONGVIEW, Texas - Longview Police Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and the White Oak Police Department were involved in an active vehicle chase this morning around 3:37 a.m.
Shots were fired, and the suspect was struck sustaining life-threatening injuries.
First aid was administered at the scene by officers. EMS was summoned to the scene.
The suspect was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The officers involved were not injured.
The chase ended near the intersection of West Loop 281 and State Highway 31.
This is an ongoing investigation being conducted by the Texas DPS Rangers.