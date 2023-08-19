SHREVEPORT, La. - A man wanted for the assault and murder of an 11-year-old girl in Pasadena, Texas was arrested by Shreveport Police Department (SPD) Saturday morning.
The Pasadena Police Department (PPD) revealed the new detail on Friday, six days after Maria Gonzalez's father found her strangled underneath a bed last Saturday.
According to PPD, a key left nearby the remains of the victim at a Pasadena apartment complex was the "crucial" link that police used to identify Juan Carlos Garcia-Rodriguez, 18, as the suspect.
Police used that key to try and match it with doors to other units at the apartment complex. The key opened to the unit where Garcia-Rodriguez was staying along with two other people.
According to PPD, he was in Baton Rouge before going to Pasadena. Garcia-Rodriguez had been living at the apartment complex for three to four weeks when the murder took place. Garcia-Rodriguez, who is from Guatemala, was staying with people who were known to other people he knew, or "friends of friends."
Garcia-Rodriguez told his roommates that he would be going somewhere for work and refused to return his key when he left.
Garcia-Rodriguez was booked into Caddo Correctional Center.
KTRK-TV contributed to this report.