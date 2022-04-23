TEXARKANA, Texas - Texas Governor, Greg Abbott and the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) is recommending Texans take advantage of the tax holiday this weekend.
The tax-free event began at midnight, Saturday, April 23rd and continues through midnight on Monday, April 25th.
The tax free status is for certain emergency preparedness supplies to keep residents safe in an unplanned emergency.
Governor Greg Abbot stated, "The goal is to have Texans prepared for the next emergency one might encounter in the future.
Abbott also advised, "Hurricane season is approaching, so I encourage Texans across the state to prepare today for a safer tomorrow, Texas' Emergency Supplies Sales Tax Holiday ensures that Texans can purchase necessary emergency preparedness supplies to protect themselves and their loved ones during potential disasters in the future."
Some eligible supplies on the list include portable generators, emergency ladders, hurricane shutters, and cell phone charges.
For a complete list of eligible and non-eligible items, go to: