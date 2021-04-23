AUSTIN, Texas - Texas will hold a sales tax free holiday for emergency preparation supplies Saturday and Sunday
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said in a news release there’s no limit on the number of qualifying items you can purchase.
These include:
• Household batteries, fuel containers and flashlights priced at less than $75;
• Hurricane shutters and emergency ladders priced at less than $300; and
• Portable generators priced at less than $3,000.
For purchases made online, note that delivery, shipping, handling and transportation charges are part of the sales price. If the emergency preparation supply being purchased is taxable, the delivery charge is also taxable. Consider these charges when determining whether an emergency preparation supply can be purchased tax-free during the holiday.
Several over-the-counter self-care items, such as antibacterial hand sanitizer, soap, spray and wipes, are always exempt from sales tax if they are labeled with a “Drug Facts” panel in accordance with federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations.
Purchases that do not qualify include:
• Batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehicles;
• Camping stoves and camping supplies;
• Chainsaws;
• Plywood;
• Extension ladders and stepladders; and
• Tents.
A list of emergency preparation supplies that may be purchased tax-free can be found on the Comptroller’s website, Comptroller.Texas.Gov