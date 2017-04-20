Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR MOST OF THE FOUR STATE AREA TODAY... ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * EVENT...THE UPPER LEVEL HEAT RIDGE REMAINS FOR MOST OF THE FOUR STATE AREA TODAY AND MAY EXPAND BACK OVER ALL THIS WEEKEND. HIGHS TEMPERATURES WILL CONTINUE IN THE MID TO UPPER 90S WITH HEAT INDEX VALUES RANGING FROM 105 TO 110 DEGREES. LIMITED RELIEF OVERNIGHT WITH LOWS INTO THE MID AND UPPER 70S. * TIMING...THROUGH 7 PM CDT FRIDAY. * IMPACT...HIGH HEAT INDEX READINGS WILL INCREASE THE RISK OF HEAT-RELATED ILLNESSES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE, SUCH AS A SUDDEN LACK OF PERSPIRATION. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR WORK, THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY, CALL 9 1 1. &&