HEMPHILL, Texas – A Texas man wasn't in court Thursday afternoon when a jury convicted him in the shooting death of his girlfriend, according to the Sabine County Reporter.
Instead, Matthew Edgar was on the run. He didn't show up for the third day of his trial today, prompting a daylong multi-agency manhunt in Sabine County, Texas.
Edgar’s first-degree murder trial went on without him as dozens of law enforcement officers searched a wooded area and at least two homes in Hemphill. Edgar was on trial in the shooting death of Livye Lewis, 19, of Zwolle, on Oct. 31, 2020.
Edgar was jailed for several months but released in April on a $50,000 bond. His release prompted citizen protests at the courthouse.
Edgar was in attendance at the first two days of his trial this week at the Sabine County Courthouse. However, this morning neither he nor his family members were there.
A source close to Edgar’s family told the Sabine County Reporter that Edgar threatened to harm them and himself Wednesday night.
The Sabine County Reporter has been on the scene of the manhunt and has provided updates throughout the day on the efforts to find Edgar. At one point Edgar was suspected to have been hold up in his grandparents’ home. But it was searched, and no one was inside.
A helicopter, drones, bloodhounds, horses, Sabine County sheriff’s deputies, a SWAT team, Lufkin police, Texas state troopers, Texas Rangers and Texas Wildlife and Fisheries are being used in the manhunt. Searchers are staged near the Hemphill BBQ located on Old Sabinetown Road.
A Sabine County sheriff's investigator urges citizens who may have seen Edgar or see anything suspicious to call the sheriff's office.
Edgar is considered a fugitive.
The jury that convicted him is scheduled to sentence him Friday. He faces five to 99 years.