Austin, TX- Texas Representative Bryan Slaton says he plans to file a bill that would ban drag shows for children. The Texas lawmaker says the shows are too sexually explicit for young viewers.
This comes after drag queens performed at a 'Rock the Park' event in Austin over the weekend. The event was marketed as being family-friendly. Rep. Slaton says children should not be in such settings.
"Every day is the right day to protect children, whether it's from violence, or it's from sexualization," Rep. Slaton said. "I mean, it's always the right time to protect children."
A drag performer disagrees.
"For me, this seems like a blatant disregard for a parent's right to choose what's best for their children," Celia Light said.
Another Texas lawmaker wondered if the drag show would have been deemed explicit if straight people were dancing. She says there is a different standard when it comes to the LGBTQ community.