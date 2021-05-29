FILE - In this May 6, 2021 file photo, a group opposing new voter legislation gather outside the House Chamber at the Texas Capitol in Austin, Texas. Texas Republicans dug in Saturday, May 29 for a final weekend vote on some of the most restrictive new voting laws in the U.S., finalizing a sweeping bill that would eliminate drive-thru voting, reduce polling hours and scale back Sunday voting, when many Black churchgoers head to the polls.