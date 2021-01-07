AUSTIN, Texas - Texas municipalities will be getting over $783 million in local sales tax allocations for January.
The allocations for January are up 2.6% more than in January 2020. The allocations are based on sales made in November by businesses that report tax monthly.
Here is the allocations across the state
- Cities: $505.6 million up 3.4%
- Transit Systems: $167 million down 1.3%
- Counties: $46.3 million down 3%
- Special Purpose Taxing Districts: $64.4 million up 10.8%
To see the break down based on cities or counties click here.