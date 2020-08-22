BOSSIER CITY, La. - A domestic disturbance led to a homicide on Saturday morning at the Margaritaville Resort Casino in Bossier City.
At 2:17 a.m., Bossier City policemen were called to the disturbance and located a deceased woman with a gunshot wound in one of the rooms.
Bossier City Police detectives arrested a 24-year-old man of Fort Worth, TX, Garret Michael Benson, following an investigation into the fatal shooting on August 22.
According to BCPD, the investigators identified Benson as the suspect in the homicide and arrested him on the charge of second-degree murder.
A bond is set at $500,000 for Benson.