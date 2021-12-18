SHREVEPORT, La. - On Saturday morning just before 6:30 a.m., Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash at the intersection of North Market Street and Nelson Street.
Arriving officers located the victim male victim lying in the roadway unconscious. Shreveport Fire Personnel responded and transported the man to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Officers learned that the man who hit the pedestrian had pulled alongside the roadway after hitting the man and stopped. He was driving a 2015 Ford Taurus.
Officers notified Crash Investigators and they responded to the scene. Investigators determined from roadway evidence that the Taurus, driven by Kevin Meredith, was travelling northbound in the inside lane of North Market when he struck the pedestrian, who was crossing the street at the intersection.
Investigators suspected that Meredith was possibly under the influence of alcohol and transported him to the DWI office for testing. Preliminary tests showed that Meredith was under the influence of alcohol, and he was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on one count of Vehicular Homicide.