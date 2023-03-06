BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Bossier City police are asking for the public's help in locating a man reportedly last seen at a local casino in late February.
Don’Tavia Bryant, 31, of Garrison, Texas, was reported missing by a family member on March 1.
He was reported to have last been seen at Margaritaville Casino in Bossier City on Feb. 25. Someone last spoke to him by phone on Feb. 26 at approximately 4 a.m.
The vehicle he was driving was later located in the parking lot of Margaritaville Casino. But his family has been unable to reach him and are concerned for his safety.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100 or submit a tip at www.bossiercrimestoppers.org.