HEMPHILL, Texas – A Texas man convicted in absentia Thursday in the murder of his girlfriend has been sentenced to 99 years in prison.
The Sabine County, Texas, jury decided Matthew Edgar’s fate around 11 a.m. Friday after listening to evidence presented during the sentencing phase, according to the Sabine County Reporter.
But while Edgar’s future in prison is known, his whereabouts are not. Edgar, 25, has been on the run since possibly Wednesday night. That’s the last time the county probation office got a ping off Edgar’s ankle bracelet. He was last seen dressed in camo and armed with a rifle.
Edgar then failed to show up Thursday morning for the third day of his first-degree murder trial. His absence prompted a day-long manhunt involving a host of law enforcement agencies.
While the search was underway, the jury convicted Edgar in the Oct. 31, 2020, shooting death of Livye Lewis of Zwolle.
Apparently, this is not the first time Edgar has evaded authorities. Sabine County sheriff’s Investigator J.P. MacDonough was one of the witnesses during the sentencing phase. He told the jury that Edgar has a felony conviction for evading arrest and intentionally causing harm.
It happened in 2014 when Edgar initiated multiple chases with law enforcement throughout a day. It ended when Edgar drove through a highway intersection at a high rate of speed, causing an officer to be injured in a crash.
Edgar was sentenced to three years of deferred adjudication probation in exchange for a guilty plea, MacDonough said, which Edgar successfully completed.
Also testifying during the sentencing portion was Taylor Nabours, one of Lewis’ friends. She told how both worked as certified nursing assistants at Hemphill Care Center. Nabours described Lewis as a caring person who loved her job and her residents. Lewis was furthering her career by studying to be a nurse practitioner.
The defense only called one witness, Kirby Humble, a probation officer, who testified that after Edgar made bond, he was to report once a week and he did so as directed.
When asked by District Attorney Kevin Dutton if Edgar ever failed to report or was ever disrespectful, Humble responded, “No not until the day before yesterday.”
Dutton asked her to explain her response. Humble replied, “Wednesday at 11:37 p.m. was the last time Edgar’s ankle monitor pinged. It showed 23 percent battery at that time. Essentially, he allowed the battery to die.”
Dutton asked if a condition of Edgar’s bond was for him to appear in court when instructed. Humble replied yes.
In closing, Dutton stated, “We don’t have any idea where he is, but when he is found, nothing less than 99 years can be considered justice for Ms. Lewis."
Meanwhile, there are no new leads on Edgar’s whereabouts. The heavy police presence on Highway 83, where the search was concentrated Thursday, is gone.
-----
Courtesy: Sabine County Reporter