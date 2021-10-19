HOUSTON - An emergency response got underway mid-morning Tuesday in the wake of a plane crash just outside of Houston.
Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed the incident in a field in the southeast corner of Waller County, which is not too far from the Houston Executive Airport, a public facility next to the city's Energy Corridor that mainly caters to corporate passengers.
According to Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry, 21 people, which included 18 passengers and three crewmembers, were on board and all made it out safe. Two people were sent to the hospital.
The youngest person on board is a 10-year-old, officials said.
Since the incident, FAA preliminarily identified the aircraft as a McDonnell Douglas MD-87, adding that the plane rolled through a fence and caught fire in a field while attempting to depart the executive airport just after 10 a.m.
Eyewitness News has also learned the plane is registered under the name of J. Alan Kent, who is the corporate owner of Flair Builders, a Houston-based custom homebuilder.
Meanwhile, utility company CenterPoint Energy said an outage impacting more than 1,800 customers near the scene of the crash was caused by the plane taking out an overhead powerline during takeoff. Since the outage, power was restored to all but 17 customers.