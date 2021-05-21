TEXARKANA, Texas — The Texas Rangers and the Bowie County Sheriff's Office are investigating the death of a man while in police custody.
Authorities said 55-year-old Paul Schmidt suffered a medical emergency in a holding cell on Thursday morning and collapsed on the floor.
He was taken to Wadley Regional Medical Center where he died around 4 a.m. on Friday.
Sheriff's deputies said Schmidt was arrested on Wednesday for marijuana possession. They also point out his black eyes seen in his mugshot were from a fight he had earlier this week.