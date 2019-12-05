MARSHALL, Texas - The Texas Rangers have taken over the investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Marshall.
Harrison County deputies were executing a search warrant for drugs on South Allen Boulevard Thursday morning when one of the suspects in the house, Demetrius Williams, 31, attempted to flee the area, Lt. Jay Webb said.
He said Williams tried to run over a deputy and he was shot.
Chief Deputy Brandon Fletcher said the deputies involved the shooting have been placed on administrative leave.