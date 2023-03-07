HOUSTON - Need help with rent? Texas is opening its online Texas Rent Relief portal later this month.
The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs has $96 million in relief funds and will start accepting new applications online again on March 14. It’ll remain open through March 28.
According to the state, first-time applicants could be eligible for up to 18 months of help with rent and utility bills. That would include either past-due payments or a combination of past-due payments and up to three months of current or future payments.