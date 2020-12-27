WASHINGTON, D.C. -- One week from Sunday, members of the 117th Congress will meet in Washington, D.C. Days later, on Wednesday, January 6th a joint session of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives could certify the electoral college vote, finalizing Joe Biden as America's 46th president. But several republicans, including Texas Rep. Lance Gooden plan to object to the vote. In an interview with KTBS 3, Gooden said Americans are split on whether the election was fair and wants an independent counsel to investigate.
"My thinking is, if we've got a president, no matter who it is, that is rightfully elected, and both sides agree that the election was fair then we're in a great place as a nation," said Gooden. "We're not there right now."
But with less than a month until the inauguration, and even less time before the electoral college results are certified, Gooden admits time is running out. Before resigning, former U.S. Attorney General William Barr said his office had not seen concrete evidence of election fraud and had no plans to call a special prosecutor. Allies of President Trump say the Department of Justice didn't look hard enough. Barr's successor, acting Attorney General Jeff Rosen has not said whether he will name an independent counsel. Rep. Gooden says both Republicans and Democrats should welcome the review.
"If you're Joe Biden, you don't want to take charge when the other half of the country doesn't believe you got there legitimately," said Gooden. "If you believe that it really truly was a free and fair election, then what do you have to lose?"
Despite President Trump's vocal complaints about the $900B COVID-19 relief bill, Rep. Gooden said he was hopeful the president would sign off on the deal. President Trump eventually signed off on the plan, which also avoids a federal government shutdown, on Sunday evening. Once congress gets back for the new session, Gooden says his other priorities include reining in the federal deficit.