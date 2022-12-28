TEXARKANA, Texas – The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has nine death row inmates slated for execution in 2023.
Anibal Canales Jr., 58, who was convicted of murder in Bowie County, is scheduled for execution on March 29.
Canales was serving time for rape at the Telford Unit in New Boston, Texas when he and a group of other inmates caused the strangling death of another inmate. The conviction of murder landed Canales on death row on Nov. 1, 2000.
The other inmates and execution dates include:
- Robert Fratta, Harris County, sentenced May 3, 1996, execution date Jan. 10.
- Wesley Ruiz, Dallas County, sentenced July 16, 2008, execution date Feb. 1.
- John Balentine, Potter County, sentenced June 11, 1999, execution date Feb. 8
- Gary Green, Dallas County, sentenced Nov. 22, 2010, execution date March 7.
- Arthur Brown Jr., Harris County, sentenced June 30, 1994, execution date March 9.
- Andre Thomas, Grayson County, sentenced March 16, 2005, execution date April 5.
- Ivan Cantu, Collin County, sentenced Nov. 5, 2001, execution date April 26.
- Henry Skinner, Tarrant County, sentenced March 31, 1995, execution date Sept. 13.