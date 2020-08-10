DALLAS — This summer, there’s been a bus with a WiFi signal in a Fair Park parking lot. During the pandemic, that's one way for people without home internet to stay connected.
We need to do better.
These last months have shown us that a reliable connection to the internet is an essential connection to modern life. Especially for students who can't attend school without it.
Scope
The Texas Education Agency estimates between 400,000 to 900,000 students will need either a computer and/or internet access and they "need it immediately".
To meet the need, the State is drawing on $200 million dollars of federal coronavirus relief funds from the CARES Act. The money will match local school district funds, leading to the purchase of 1 million devices and 480,000 hotspots.
Education leaders are trying to bridge what's called the Digital Divide. It's made of two parts: a lack of connectivity to the internet and a lack of computers and tablets to log on with.
Congress
As lawmakers in Washington negotiate a new round of emergency relief, House Democrats are proposing $1.5 billion for student computers and hotspots.
Democratic Congressman Marc Veasey (TX-33rd District) of Fort Worth also wants to subsidize the cost of an internet connection for families that don't have it.
“What are your concerns for school districts if they don't get additional support, financially, from Congress?” I asked.
“If they don't get additional support from Congress, I think you're going to see a lot of kids that are going to fall by the wayside,” Veasey said.
Right now, school districts are already shouldering the costs of protecting health and safety, feeding hungry kids stuck at home. Now they also must close the Digital Divide with unprecedented purchases of computers and hotspots just so kids can learn.