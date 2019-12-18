Texas Sen. Hughes visits homeless shelter in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas - This is the season for giving, especially for the less fortunate and needy.
However, many homeless shelters across Texas are struggling due to a recent cut is state funding.
The Randy Sams' Outreach Shelter helps thousands each year with shelter, food and job training, but now they need financial help to keep their doors open.
They lost $175,000 from the state of Texas.
Texas State Sen. Bryan Hughes visited the shelter Wednesday afternoon to support their holiday campaign, tour the facility and discuss their recent funding loss.
This is the first time in a decade that the shelter has not received the Emergency Solutions Grant from the state.
Randy Sams' is the only free emergency shelter for men and women within an 85-mile radius of Texarkana.
Hughes said he's been working to find a solution to their funding shortage.
"There was plenty of money appropriated for this, the problem was in the grant process. I've been on the phone with the agency for a while now. The Lieutenant Governor's office is getting involved. We're going to get to the bottom of it and make sure the money allocated is going to the right place," explained Hughes.
The shelter has been working to make up the funding gap by appealing to several community members and organizations.
So far, they've raised about $90,000.
For more information on how you can help the Randy Sams' Outreach Shelter, visit their administrative office at 803 Spruce St. in Texarkana, Texas.