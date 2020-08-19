SHREVEPORT, La. – A project a couple of years in the making to once again light up the Texas Street Bridge and dually transform it into a every-changing art project finally is about to get underway.
A vote Wednesday by the Red River Waterway Commission (RRWC) provides $1 million to the project and supports a previous $1 million commitment made by a donor, who until today remained anonymous.
But Shreveport Regional Arts Council Executive Director Pam Atchison was able to publicly identify Dr. George Bakowski, a Shreveport optometrist, as the man with the 2020 vision to see the former Texas Street Neon Bridge become the LED Bakowski Bridge of Lights.
“That could not have happened without his incredible million-dollar donation made this year in 2020, couldn’t have happened unless the lights get installed on the bridge. So we’re so grateful that today the Red River Waterway Commission took the challenge to match Bakowski’s donation to buy the lights and they are going to pay for the public call to install the lights on the Texas Street Bridge,” Atchison said.
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, which recently completed a $15.5 million renovation of the 86-year-old bridge spanning the Red River, is reviewing the plans for final approval. The installation part of the project will go out for bid; Bakowski purchased the lights with his donation.
The lights are expected to be turned on no later than July 4, 2021 to coincide with the annual KTBS 3 Freedom Fest.
The Red River Waterway Commission’s vote was unanimous; however, commissioner Charlie Greer wants the cooperative endeavor agreement with the Shreveport and Bossier City governing agencies to specify the commission will not be responsible for upkeep and maintenance of the lights.
Atchison said that’s covered with the funds already in hand. Not only are LED lights brighter than neon, they are also more economical and longer lasting. The lights will have a warranty for at least 10 years, she said, adding the investments should keep the bridge bright through 2050.
Maintenance problems and a shorter life span are what plagued the neon lights that were added to the bridge in 1993. Heavy traffic on the four-lane span was no match for the neon bulbs that frequently shattered or succumbed to transformer failures. What lights remained were finally removed in 2014.
But during its heyday, the neon glow made the bridge a tourist attraction. It was the back drop for photo shoots, graced the cover of publications, including the UPS magazine, and was the calling card – “our runway is paved in neon” -- for the Miss Teen and Miss USA pageants that were held locally.
The LED lighting display also means the bridge won’t be a typical static rainbow color and can be easily turned into a unique moving display. Local artists will be commissioned to create designs each month, Atchison said.
But none of it would be possible without Bakowski, the RRWC and the other donors, including Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell and the Public Service Commission and Will Atkins, Atchison said. A call will be going out to any others who want to be involved.
Atchison also said Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins and Bossier City Mayor Lo Walker have been behind the project from the beginning.
“I truly believe that the reason the Red River Waterway Commission came to the table to say we want to see it finished is they appreciate the fact that this will unify our two cities. It will provide terrific tourism and great economic development along the riverfront and a happy new day in this really tough time right now to have the hope of those lights,” Atchison said.