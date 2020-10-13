SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport-Bossier is half-way to relighting the Texas Street Bridge. And one local official says it could have a glowing impact on the economy.
The Shreveport City Council gave unanimous support for its end of a cooperative agreement. The cities of Shreveport and Bossier would be responsible for maintaining state of the art, programmable LED lighting.
The bridge has gone dark in recent years after the old, neon lighting system that made the bridge a local icon went on the fritz. The new, modern lighting and its installation would be paid for by a million dollar private donation, and another million from the Red River Waterway Commission.
SPAR Director Shelly Ragle told the council that the bridge could become a beacon to attract money. She cited similar bridge lighting projects in Little Rock and Memphis.
"The economic impact that they have seen from these bridges with development -- restaurants, tourists, visitors. And like us, with the neon bridge, all the publicity that we received over the years having an iconic structure like the Texas Street Bridge," Ragle said.
Ragle explained that individuals or groups can pay to have their own light show programmed for their cause, creating a revenue stream.
Bossier City recently said no on their side because of liability concerns. But their proposal is being reworked.
In other Shreveport City Council business, they also unanimously gave a green light to a safety measure along the increasingly busy Southern Loop. The council approved $50,000 for the city's share of a traffic light at Wallace Lake Road. Caddo Parish would kick in the rest for the signal -- $200,000.
Traffic on Wallace currently has a stop sign, while vehicles whiz by on the Southern Loop. The intersection has been the scene of accidents.
The council had no discussion on a proposed pay raise plan for police and firefighters. They'll take that up and vote at their next meeting on October 27.