SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Texas teen accused in the death of another teenager while they were watching a Mardi Gras parade was one of seven people indicted by a Caddo grand jury Wednesday.
Also among those indicted was the estranged boyfriend of a women who was beaten to death, the Caddo Parish District Attorney's Office said Friday.
The indictment of the teenager, Jace Greenslate, 16, was originally issued under seal because of his age. However, the district attorney will try Greenslate as an adult. A state law allows the D.A. to move jurisdiction of juveniles age 15 or older to district court.
Greenslate is charged with manslaughter in the Feb. 18 shooting death of Kip Lewis, 17, also of Texas. The two and other friends had gathered in front of Magnolia School of Excellence on Clyde Fant Parkway to watch the Krewe of Gemini parade. The Texans were horseplaying before a gun was discharged, the round striking Lewis in the neck.
In the public indictments, Brandon Wayne Lindsey, 33, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the beating death of Heaven Weed in early March. Weed, 23, died March 10, after she was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital by family members who found her battered and unresponsive in her apartment after an apparent altercation with Lindsey.
The sex crime indictments were issued under seal due to the nature of the crimes. They include:
- Shawn Emeliano Betters, 31, of Shreveport, charged with first-degree rape. Betters was arrested Feb. 4.
- Devin Devanti Akins, 30, of Shreveport, jailed since Jan. 25.
- Demarcus Antonio June, 44, of Shreveport, and Tyniceshia McCullough, 42, of Shreveport, both jailed since Jan. 27, are all charged with first-degree rape.
- Damion Lamont Neal, 49, arrested Feb. 3, is charged with indecent behavior with juveniles. He is listed in official records as a resident of both Shreveport and McKinney, Texas.