Gov. Greg Abbott

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- Gov. Greg Abbott has launched a program to provide small businesses with rapid tests for their employees.

Abbott said Monday that the Texas Division of Emergency Management will give local chambers of commence testing supplies that will be allocated to participating businesses.

A similar program for school systems was implemented in October.

Researchers at Johns Hopkins University say the state has recorded more than 23,000 COVID-19 related deaths, the second highest in the country.

