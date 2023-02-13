TEXARKANA, Texas – Gambling proponents are asking Texas voters in November to legalize casinos and expand gambling ventures.
If legislators agree on the proposal, it would allow for seven destination-resort-style casinos which would have hotels, restaurants, meeting spaces, entertainment venues and shopping centers.
Two of these are planned for Dallas-Ft. Worth, two in Houston and one each in San Antonio, Corpus Christi and McAllen.
The upcoming vote for gambling expansion and casinos will take place during the Texas statewide election Tuesday, Nov. 7.