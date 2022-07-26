TEXARKANA, Texas – The Texas wildfires continue to wreak havoc.
According to the Texas A&M Forest Service firefighters on Monday, seven new wildfires burned about 118 acres.
Firefighters continued suppression efforts on several carryover wildfires as well.
On Saturday, Gov. Greg Abbott signed a disaster declaration for Somervell County in response to the Chalk Mountain Fire near Glen Rose, an area southwest of Fort Worth, currently the largest burning wildfire in Texas.
In the news conference, Abbott said this fire has so far burned more than 6,000 acres since Monday, has destroyed 16 homes and is currently the largest burning wildfire in Texas.
The latest prediction for potential wildfire activity is forecast for the Hill Country, Cross Timbers and Rolling Plains where critically dry vegetation is exposed to elevated fire weather.
Currently, for North and Northeast Texas where conditions are also dry, the potential for fire is low to moderate.