MARSHALL, Texas. - Texas is moving to its second phase of reopening.
On Monday, Governor Abbott announced youth clubs such as girl and boy scouts can open immediately. Childcare centers can also open now.
Folks are now waiting for sports to come back.
May 31 is opening day, but it comes with a lot of restrictions.
Teams can start practicing, but they won't be able to play any games until mid-June. And practice can't have any spectators except for one parent. State has issued some health guidelines.
Officials are asking venue operators to increase cleaning. They're asking teams to limit travel.
And if they do, have one person sit on every other row of the vehicle and wear a facemask.
Marshall's head football coach Jake Greidl says safety is a concern, but he want kids to stay as active has they can.
“It just kind of shows that we’re heading toward normalcy again,” Greidl said. “Once we kind of get the word on logistics on everything, we’ll get out coaches involved with that and kind of create that vertical line throughout the entire community. We need our kids to be active. Kids are meant to be active and they’ve been cooped up for long enough. It’s time to get back after it no matter what grade level.
One East Texas baseball player says he's ready to get back on the diamond and play by the new rules.
"I was like well 'how long is going to go on? And how long will I go without sports?' and it turns out well two months,” said 9-year-old Brody Guevara. ”So, I’ve been really board in the house doing nothing. Honestly, i don't care if we wear masks. I just want to get out there and play."
Baseball season is usually in full swing around this time of year.
The Marshall Youth Baseball Association is held a meeting on Tuesday discussing how they're going to carry out the rest of the season. The association president, Kendrick Biggs, says right now they are working on a schedule to fit four to five hundred kids. They're also working with the city to make sure their season is safe, so they can get back to home base.
“We’re the largest organization in Marshall,” Biggs said. “So, we just look to family things, having kids out here having a good time. Parents, you know, watching baseball and letting them get back to yelling at the umpires and coaches.
Teams can start playing games on June 15 and that can include fans.
Pro sports can also start on May 31, but without fans.