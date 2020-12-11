ARLINGTON, Texas - A 35-year tradition is continuing despite COVID-19. Six Flags over Texas is bringing new additions to its long-lasting Traditions this year for its Holiday in the Park. The theme park was transformed with more than 2 million lights and real snow.
Some of the other attractions include:
- Deep in the Heart of Christmas
- Marry Marketplace
- Silver Star Holiday Carousel
- Holiday Tree of Trees Light Spectacular
- Mystic Acres Holiday Trail
- The Frosty Snowhill
- Six Flags Holiday Railroad
- And several shows
Holiday in the Park runs on Select dates now until January 4th.
