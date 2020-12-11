ARLINGTON, Texas - A 35-year tradition is continuing despite COVID-19. Six Flags over Texas is bringing new additions to its long-lasting Traditions this year for its Holiday in the Park. The theme park was transformed with more than 2 million lights and real snow. 

Some of the other attractions include: 

  • Deep in the Heart of Christmas
  • Marry Marketplace
  • Silver Star Holiday Carousel
  • Holiday Tree of Trees Light Spectacular
  • Mystic Acres Holiday Trail
  • The Frosty Snowhill
  • Six Flags Holiday Railroad
  • And several shows

Holiday in the Park runs on Select dates now until January 4th.

