Amber Alert issued for Texas children

MCKINNEY, Texas - The search is on for two little girls missing in north Texas. An Amber Alert has been issued by the McKinney Police Department for the children who are believed “to be in grave or immediate danger.” That's according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.
Jessica Burns, 9, and Jennifer Burns, 6, were reported missing on Thursday.
Jessica is 4' 10", weighs 90 pounds, and has blonde hair with blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a red long sleeve shirt with black shoulders, blue jeans, and dark frame glasses.
Jennifer is 4', weighs 60 pounds, and has blonde hair with blue eyes. She was last seen wearing purple frame glasses, a light blue shirt with sparkle designs and blue jeans.
According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, Jame Burns, 60, is believed to be connected to the abductions. She is white, 5' 2", weighs 230 pounds, and has blonde hair with brown eyes. She was last seen in black clothing and driving a black SUV in McKinney. Officials did not identify the connections between the two girls and Jame Burns.
Anyone with information about the Amber Alert is asked to call McKinney police at 972-547-2700.