AUSTIN, Texas — A record-breaking heat wave has Austin evaluating an innovative technology to see if it can lower city temperatures. Cool pavement technology is already being used in Phoenix and San Antonio and now a pilot project is underway in Austin to assess if it can reduce the "heat island" effect and lower temperatures.
When a road in Austin is resurfaced the new layer of asphalt is deep black in color. It is a durable material, but the dark color absorbs more sunlight, radiates it back, and raises temperatures. On Friday, new asphalt was laid on Barton Springs Road and it will typically be 10 to 20 degrees hotter than concrete and other lighter-colored paving materials.
“This section of road has a little bit lighter color,” said City Engineer Angela Johnson as she pointed to a one-mile stretch of Meinardus Drive in South Austin.
Johnson says the City of Austin is in the process of finding out how much of a difference color and cool pavement technology can make on an Austin street.
“That stretch of road was treated with so-called cool pavement technology which is a water-based emulsion with the addition of titanium dioxide,” said Johnson.
The light-colored seal reflects sunlight and was sprayed on the street last fall. Since then, the University of Texas has done a series of tests to find out how effectively it reduces temperatures.
Currently, just under one mile of one road in Austin is being tested. The City of Austin says an additional 10 miles will be added to the pilot project later this summer.