WALLER, Texas - A bus full of college baseball players was involved in a serious accident in Texas Wednesday night. Their charter bus rolled over on its side. It happened in Waller, near Houston.
Two of the 22 players who were hurt sustained serious injuries. They had to be flown to an area hospital. Fortunately they are expected to survive.
The Spartan Post Grad Academy team was on its way home after some away games when the bus crashed.
Police are still investigating and they haven't said how the crash happened.