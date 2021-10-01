MARSHALL, Tx.— Grammy-winning country music superstar, Larry Gatlin, will be in concert at Memorial City Hall on Sunday, Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m. This is a special event in MCH’s 2021-2022 season line-up and will sell-out quickly, so purchasing tickets in advance is encouraged.
Larry Gatlin rose to fame with his brothers Steve and Rudy as the Gatlin Brothers, a Grammy Award-winning trio who dazzled audiences for more than 60 years. Their lifetime of noteworthy achievements included their storybook career, a Grammy for Best Country Song (“Broken Lady”), three ACM awards for Single of the Year (“All The Gold In California”), Album of the Year (Straight Ahead) and Male Vocalist of the Year for Larry Gatlin, along with five nominations for CMA Vocal Group of the Year, Single, Album and Male Vocalist of the Year.
Tickets start at $40 and can be purchased by clicking here or by calling the MCH Box Office at 903-934-7992. Follow Memorial City Hall on Facebook to receive updates on upcoming events.