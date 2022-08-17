AUSTIN – Jessica says her mom used to say that the good die young. Tragically, that saying came true while her mom was teaching her how to drive and a drunk driver failed to yield, killing her instantly and sending Jessica to the hospital. Stories like this are part of the Texas Department of Transportation’s “Drive Sober. No Regrets” campaign and the reason Texas law enforcement officers will increase their efforts to pull over motorists suspected of drunk driving August 19 through September 5.
On average, 1 person dies every 7 hours and 57 minutes in Texas because of a DUI-alcohol related traffic crash. Last year, 1,100 people were killed and 2,560 were seriously injured on Texas roads because someone chose to get behind the wheel after drinking.
“If you choose to celebrate the end of summer by drinking and driving, then know that police around the state will be on the lookout, will pull you over and arrest you,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. “When you drink and drive, you put everyone else on the road at risk too. These crashes are 100% preventable and can have fatal and/or serious physical, emotional and financial consequences.”
Leading up to Labor Day, TxDOT is reminding everyone about the dangers of drunk driving. The campaign coincides with the national increased enforcement period sponsored by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
The “Drive Sober. No Regrets” campaign is a key component of #EndTheStreakTX, a broader social media and word-of-mouth effort that encourages drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel such as wearing a seat belt, driving the speed limit, never texting and driving and never driving under the influence of alcohol or other drugs. November 7, 2000, was the last deathless day on Texas roadways. #EndTheStreakTX asks all Texans to commit to driving safely to help end the streak of daily deaths on Texas roadways.